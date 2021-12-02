GIKI, NCC join hands to collaborate in curriculum reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, district Swabi and National Curriculum Council (NCC), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to collaborate in curriculum reforms.

The LoU was virtually signed by Muhammad Faheem Akhtar, Director Admission and Examination and Dr Mariam Chughtai, Director of National Curriculum Council. Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics also attended the LoU signing ceremony.

The objectives of the LoU are to establish collaboration between the GIK Institute and NJCC and through experts the Institute can give feedback on curriculum development; build a national platform to collaborate with each other and assist NCC in education reforms.

The LoU shall be valid for one year which may be renewed with the written mutual consent of both the parties.

The responsibilities of GIK Institute are to host roundtables/interactive events to deliberate on curriculum reforms and give candid feedback; provide complete logistical support for the events and disseminate information on research and policy engagements to the faculty and students.

The interactive events can be arranged at GIK Institute related to the curriculum reforms.

The responsibilities of NCC secretariat are providing assistance in research to GIK Institute faculty on curriculum reforms and education at large with NCC directly with the provincial partners in the public sector through facilitating connections; provide research assistant-ship/internship to GIK Institute students looking to work on policy reforms and support in curriculum reforms.

Both the parties shall appoint a focal person for liaison related to the LoU and any disagreement relating to interpretation or execution about the LoU shall be placed before the Grievance Committee.

The Chairman of the committee will be from Higher Education Commission and one each member will be from GIK Institute and NCC.