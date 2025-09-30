Gilani Hosts Luncheon For Senators; Overall Political Situation Reviewed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday hosted a luncheon at Aiwan-e-Sadr in honour of senators belonging to various political parties.
The meeting reviewed the overall political situation in the country and abroad and took stock of the relief and reconstruction efforts underway in flood-affected regions.
Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry discussed with the participants matters related to their respective ministries.
The luncheon was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Senate; Senator Ali Zafar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); Senator Ata-ur-Rahman, Parliamentary Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F); Senator Hidayatullah of Awami National Party (ANP); and Senator Amir Chishti of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
Gilani emphasised the importance of maintaining political engagement and cooperation among parliamentary representatives to address national challenges effectively.
He said that inclusive dialogue and collective efforts were essential for strengthening democracy and ensuring the well-being of the people.
