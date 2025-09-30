COMSATS hosts seminar on renewable, clean energy technologies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), in collaboration with a number of national and international partner organizations, held an international seminar titled "The Future of Energy: Innovations in Renewable and Clean Energy Technologies" here on Tuesday.

The event brought together scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements in the renewable and clean energy sector, along with the related challenges and opportunities.

Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria delivered the opening remarks. He expressed gratitude to the Honorable Chief Guest, Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, for gracing the occasion with his presence. He also welcomed other esteemed guests, speakers, panelists, and students attending both in Islamabad and online from across the globe.

In his address, Dr. Zakaria said that convening this seminar was both strategic and timely.

"Energy security is a cornerstone of sustainable development. Access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy is fundamental to eradicating poverty, enhancing healthcare, advancing education, and driving industrial growth," he emphasized.

"Let this seminar be a platform for forging actionable strategies, strengthening partnerships, and sharing cutting-edge knowledge," Dr. Zakaria concluded.

Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, in his address, said that Pakistan, as a nation contributing less than 1% of global emissions but ranking among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, does not have the luxury towards the delay.

"A transition to clean energy is not an option; it is a necessity," he urged.

He called for increased investment in mitigating the risks of climate-related disasters.

Leghari shared that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan has set an ambitious clean energy target for 2030, aiming to generate 60% of its electricity from clean energy resources, and progress is already underway.

He emphasized that youth are the future of the country.

He highlighted the significant role of hydropower and noted that reforms and digitization in the energy sector are enhancing transparency.

Regarding circular debt, Leghari mentioned positive progress in controlling it, alongside effective reforms in the energy sector.

He stressed that digitization would further improve transparency in the system.

The seminar featured four technical sessions during which 15 speakers from China, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, and the USA delivered talks on the latest trends and futuristic technologies in renewable and clean energy, integration of digital technologies in energy systems, and policy interventions to promote clean energy adoption.

The sessions covered cutting-edge topics including solar power, wind energy, biofuels, tidal energy, breakthroughs in energy storage, AI-driven energy systems, and smart grids.

The event attracted over 70 in-person and 80 online participants, including scientists, researchers, policymakers, faculty members, and students from Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Jamaica, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, the United States, and Zimbabwe.

