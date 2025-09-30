COMSATS Hosts Seminar On Renewable, Clean Energy Technologies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), in collaboration with a number of national and international partner organizations, held an international seminar titled "The Future of Energy: Innovations in Renewable and Clean Energy Technologies" here on Tuesday.
The event brought together scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements in the renewable and clean energy sector, along with the related challenges and opportunities.
Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria delivered the opening remarks. He expressed gratitude to the Honorable Chief Guest, Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, for gracing the occasion with his presence. He also welcomed other esteemed guests, speakers, panelists, and students attending both in Islamabad and online from across the globe.
In his address, Dr. Zakaria said that convening this seminar was both strategic and timely.
"Energy security is a cornerstone of sustainable development. Access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy is fundamental to eradicating poverty, enhancing healthcare, advancing education, and driving industrial growth," he emphasized.
"Let this seminar be a platform for forging actionable strategies, strengthening partnerships, and sharing cutting-edge knowledge," Dr. Zakaria concluded.
Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, in his address, said that Pakistan, as a nation contributing less than 1% of global emissions but ranking among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, does not have the luxury towards the delay.
"A transition to clean energy is not an option; it is a necessity," he urged.
He called for increased investment in mitigating the risks of climate-related disasters.
Leghari shared that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan has set an ambitious clean energy target for 2030, aiming to generate 60% of its electricity from clean energy resources, and progress is already underway.
He emphasized that youth are the future of the country.
He highlighted the significant role of hydropower and noted that reforms and digitization in the energy sector are enhancing transparency.
Regarding circular debt, Leghari mentioned positive progress in controlling it, alongside effective reforms in the energy sector.
He stressed that digitization would further improve transparency in the system.
The seminar featured four technical sessions during which 15 speakers from China, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, and the USA delivered talks on the latest trends and futuristic technologies in renewable and clean energy, integration of digital technologies in energy systems, and policy interventions to promote clean energy adoption.
The sessions covered cutting-edge topics including solar power, wind energy, biofuels, tidal energy, breakthroughs in energy storage, AI-driven energy systems, and smart grids.
The event attracted over 70 in-person and 80 online participants, including scientists, researchers, policymakers, faculty members, and students from Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Jamaica, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, the United States, and Zimbabwe.
/395
Recent Stories
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FO orders revival of original documents of people destroyed in floods2 minutes ago
-
IRS roundtable expresses concern over statelessness of Bengali Muslims in Assam2 minutes ago
-
Gilani hosts luncheon for senators; overall political situation reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Pak Army successfully test-fires Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile2 minutes ago
-
COMSATS hosts seminar on renewable, clean energy technologies2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates people, leadership of China on 76th National Day12 minutes ago
-
Artwork on “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation” displayed at RWU12 minutes ago
-
Literary icons Hussain Sehar, Iqbal Arshad remembered12 minutes ago
-
Punjab law minister approves housing, financial benefits for 17 martyred cops' families12 minutes ago
-
Monthly health steering committee meets22 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize shared future of Pakistan, Afghanistan rooted in peace, culture, economic connect ..22 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts22 minutes ago