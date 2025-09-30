FO Orders Revival Of Original Documents Of People Destroyed In Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Zahid, the South Punjab Coordinator for Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, urged federal departments’ officials on Tuesday to help flood affected communities in whatever way they can and make special arrangements for re-issuance or revival their original documents like identity cards which they might have lost during floods in Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala and elsewhere in Multan region.
Dr. Zahid was talking to media persons after hearing complaints of people at an open court he presided in Shujabad at the office of Assistant Commissioner as part of ‘Justice at Door Step’ initiative of federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi where he heard complaints against maladministration of federal departments including Mepco, SNGPL, Nadra, Passport, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, BISP and others. Compliance reports have been received in over 95 per cent of cases.
He said that the office has decided 9500 complaints, out of 9730 received in the first nine months of the year 2025 in Multan region, providing relief to over 97 per cent of the people and pledged to resolve the rest of the complaints swiftly and on priority.
Responding to complaints, he summoned the officials and issued instructions to them to resolve public complaints.
Deciding over ten (10) complaints against Mepco, Dr. Zahid, who is also the regional head of FO Multan office, provided Rs 1 million worth of relief to the complainants.
He asked officials to be forthcoming in resolving legitimate public complaints and to extend special cooperation to bring ease of life to the people hit by floods.
He said, many people have lost their original documents in floods and added that such people deserve immediate assistance to get their original documents reissued.
To a question, he said, most of the complaints (6000) were received against Mepco, 870 against SNGPL, 416 against FIA, 324 against Pakistan Post, and 306 against Postal Life Insurance.
Recent Stories
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FO orders revival of original documents of people destroyed in floods6 minutes ago
-
IRS roundtable expresses concern over statelessness of Bengali Muslims in Assam6 minutes ago
-
Gilani hosts luncheon for senators; overall political situation reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army successfully test-fires Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile6 minutes ago
-
COMSATS hosts seminar on renewable, clean energy technologies6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates people, leadership of China on 76th National Day16 minutes ago
-
Artwork on “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation” displayed at RWU16 minutes ago
-
Literary icons Hussain Sehar, Iqbal Arshad remembered16 minutes ago
-
Punjab law minister approves housing, financial benefits for 17 martyred cops' families16 minutes ago
-
Monthly health steering committee meets26 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize shared future of Pakistan, Afghanistan rooted in peace, culture, economic connect ..26 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts26 minutes ago