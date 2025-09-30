Open Menu

FO Orders Revival Of Original Documents Of People Destroyed In Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Zahid, the South Punjab Coordinator for Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, urged federal departments’ officials on Tuesday to help flood affected communities in whatever way they can and make special arrangements for re-issuance or revival their original documents like identity cards which they might have lost during floods in Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala and elsewhere in Multan region.

Dr. Zahid was talking to media persons after hearing complaints of people at an open court he presided in Shujabad at the office of Assistant Commissioner as part of ‘Justice at Door Step’ initiative of federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi where he heard complaints against maladministration of federal departments including Mepco, SNGPL, Nadra, Passport, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, BISP and others. Compliance reports have been received in over 95 per cent of cases.

He said that the office has decided 9500 complaints, out of 9730 received in the first nine months of the year 2025 in Multan region, providing relief to over 97 per cent of the people and pledged to resolve the rest of the complaints swiftly and on priority.

Responding to complaints, he summoned the officials and issued instructions to them to resolve public complaints.

Deciding over ten (10) complaints against Mepco, Dr. Zahid, who is also the regional head of FO Multan office, provided Rs 1 million worth of relief to the complainants.

He asked officials to be forthcoming in resolving legitimate public complaints and to extend special cooperation to bring ease of life to the people hit by floods.

He said, many people have lost their original documents in floods and added that such people deserve immediate assistance to get their original documents reissued.

To a question, he said, most of the complaints (6000) were received against Mepco, 870 against SNGPL, 416 against FIA, 324 against Pakistan Post, and 306 against Postal Life Insurance.

