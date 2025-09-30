Artwork On “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation” Displayed At RWU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Department of Fine Arts, Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), in collaboration with the Department of Computer Arts at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, organized a poster competition titled “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation.”
The event was aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being, aimed at encouraging youth participation in promoting public health and addressing challenges such as polio eradication.
The inauguration was led by Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Ameen, Chairperson of the Department of English and Fine Arts at RWU, while Dr Ehsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, graced the occasion as the guest of honor.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ehsan Ghani emphasized that polio vaccines are completely safe, terming the negative propaganda surrounding them as baseless.
He said that this year’s campaign aims to vaccinate 650,000 children and will continue until the country is declared polio-free.
The competition was announced in August, with students submitting their creative entries by September 15. A panel of judges shortlisted 27 outstanding submissions, of which the winners were selected.
According to the results, Fatima Naveed from FJWU secured the first position, while Javeria Aqleem and Iman Asif from RWU claimed second and third positions, respectively. The runners-up included Shayan Iqbal (RWU) and Ajwa Nadeem (FJWU).
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the winners by Dr Ehsan Ghani and Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Ameen. Other guests included Anum Esa and Nosherwan Khan.
