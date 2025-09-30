Monthly health steering committee meets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Health Steering Committee of district Lakki Marwat was held with Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah in the chair, focusing on healthcare services, staff availability, and public complaints.

The meeting was attended by officials of the relevant departments and the administration including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level, District Health Officer (DHO), District Monitoring Officer (DMO), and other officials and staff from the health department.

During the session, the Monitoring Focal Person presented a detailed briefing on the condition of health facilities across the district, highlighting staff attendance, availability of medicines, and service gaps.

The deputy commissioner said strict departmental action would be taken against employees with habitual absenteeism.

Proxy staff must be immediately removed, and inquiries will be launched against those responsible.

Monitoring of all health facilities will be intensified. The District Health Officer has been directed to submit regular reports to the DC Office.

He said negligence in delivering health services to the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Health Steering Committee will now convene daily to ensure timely follow-up on progress and resolution of issues.

A comprehensive geo-mapping of all health staff will be carried out.

Each employee's data will be linked to their respective hospital to enable accurate monitoring of attendance and duty locations.

The deputy commissioner issued clear instructions to all concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of these decisions and present a progress report in the upcoming meeting.