Monthly Health Steering Committee Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Health Steering Committee of district Lakki Marwat was held with Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah in the chair, focusing on healthcare services, staff availability, and public complaints.
The meeting was attended by officials of the relevant departments and the administration including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level, District Health Officer (DHO), District Monitoring Officer (DMO), and other officials and staff from the health department.
During the session, the Monitoring Focal Person presented a detailed briefing on the condition of health facilities across the district, highlighting staff attendance, availability of medicines, and service gaps.
The deputy commissioner said strict departmental action would be taken against employees with habitual absenteeism.
Proxy staff must be immediately removed, and inquiries will be launched against those responsible.
Monitoring of all health facilities will be intensified. The District Health Officer has been directed to submit regular reports to the DC Office.
He said negligence in delivering health services to the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The Health Steering Committee will now convene daily to ensure timely follow-up on progress and resolution of issues.
A comprehensive geo-mapping of all health staff will be carried out.
Each employee's data will be linked to their respective hospital to enable accurate monitoring of attendance and duty locations.
The deputy commissioner issued clear instructions to all concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of these decisions and present a progress report in the upcoming meeting.
Recent Stories
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monthly health steering committee meets6 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize shared future of Pakistan, Afghanistan rooted in peace, culture, economic connect ..6 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts6 minutes ago
-
Senate session commences under Sherry Rehman’s chairmanship6 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed in Dera for shortage of meters6 minutes ago
-
Beautification project reviewed in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel at UET16 minutes ago
-
CM suspends DHOs, issues notices to DCs, removes ACs over polio cases16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana chairs monthly meeting, reviewed cleanness, drainage & street lights26 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Rana Mubashar distributes relief cheques among flood victims26 minutes ago
-
Efforts on for South Waziristan Lower’s development26 minutes ago
-
Chairman SIAL presides over 154th BoD meeting26 minutes ago