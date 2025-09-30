Open Menu

Senate Session Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Senate session starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The 354th session of Senate commenced here Tuesday with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Presiding Officer Senator Sherry Rehman is presiding over the session.

The Senate would take agenda items Questions Hour, presentation of reports of various committees, introduction of a bill, laying of an ordinance, and calling attention notices and other matters of national importance.

APP/rzr-raz

