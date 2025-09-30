Senate Session Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The 354th session of Senate commenced here Tuesday with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Presiding Officer Senator Sherry Rehman is presiding over the session.
The Senate would take agenda items Questions Hour, presentation of reports of various committees, introduction of a bill, laying of an ordinance, and calling attention notices and other matters of national importance.
APP/rzr-raz
