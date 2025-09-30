Punjab law minister approves housing, financial benefits for 17 martyred cops' families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth chaired a meeting at the Home Department on Tuesday, where he approved housing and financial benefits for the families of 17 police officials who were martyred in the line of duty as part of the Shaheed Package initiative.

Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional IG Imran Ahmad, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, Additional Secretary Police Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan and officers from the Finance and Law departments were also present.

The meeting reviewed various categories of the Police Shaheed Package and decided to amend the rules for Category 3, allowing inclusion of housing benefits which were previously granted only under Categories 1 and 2.

Speaking on the occasion, law minister said that necessary amendments to Category 3 rules will be submitted to the Punjab Cabinet for formal approval.

The meeting also reviewed and approved individual cases of 17 police martyrs for entitlement under the Shaheed Package:

For Package 2: ASI Obaidullah Asif (Faisalabad), ASI Muhammad Akbar (Multan), ASI Ghulam Sabir and Constable Ghulam Fareed (D.

G. Khan), Head Constable Irtifa Ali (Rawalpindi), Constables Abdul Shafiq and Muhammad Imran (Sargodha), Constable Qadeer Khan (Attock), Constable Muhammad Asif (Faisalabad), Constable Rais Raja (D.G. Khan), Constable Amir Liaqat Ali (Lahore), Constable Sajjad Hussain (Rawalpindi), Constable Haider Ali Shah (Jhelum), Traffic Warden Munawwar Hussain (Faisalabad) and Constable Muhammad Saifullah (Okara).

For Package 3: Corporal Mumtaz Hussain (Bahawalpur), Constable Muhammad Aqib (Rajanpur).

As per existing policy: Category 2 includes Rs 5 million for ASIs and Rs 4 million for Constables/Head Constables, along with housing and other benefits.

Category 3 previously provided Rs 3.5 million and benefits, excluding housing, which will now be included as per the revised policy.

The minister reiterated the Punjab government's resolve to honor the sacrifices of police personnel by ensuring maximum support for the families of martyrs.