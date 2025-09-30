Punjab Law Minister Approves Housing, Financial Benefits For 17 Martyred Cops' Families
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth chaired a meeting at the Home Department on Tuesday, where he approved housing and financial benefits for the families of 17 police officials who were martyred in the line of duty as part of the Shaheed Package initiative.
Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional IG Imran Ahmad, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, Additional Secretary Police Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan and officers from the Finance and Law departments were also present.
The meeting reviewed various categories of the Police Shaheed Package and decided to amend the rules for Category 3, allowing inclusion of housing benefits which were previously granted only under Categories 1 and 2.
Speaking on the occasion, law minister said that necessary amendments to Category 3 rules will be submitted to the Punjab Cabinet for formal approval.
The meeting also reviewed and approved individual cases of 17 police martyrs for entitlement under the Shaheed Package:
For Package 2: ASI Obaidullah Asif (Faisalabad), ASI Muhammad Akbar (Multan), ASI Ghulam Sabir and Constable Ghulam Fareed (D.
G. Khan), Head Constable Irtifa Ali (Rawalpindi), Constables Abdul Shafiq and Muhammad Imran (Sargodha), Constable Qadeer Khan (Attock), Constable Muhammad Asif (Faisalabad), Constable Rais Raja (D.G. Khan), Constable Amir Liaqat Ali (Lahore), Constable Sajjad Hussain (Rawalpindi), Constable Haider Ali Shah (Jhelum), Traffic Warden Munawwar Hussain (Faisalabad) and Constable Muhammad Saifullah (Okara).
For Package 3: Corporal Mumtaz Hussain (Bahawalpur), Constable Muhammad Aqib (Rajanpur).
As per existing policy: Category 2 includes Rs 5 million for ASIs and Rs 4 million for Constables/Head Constables, along with housing and other benefits.
Category 3 previously provided Rs 3.5 million and benefits, excluding housing, which will now be included as per the revised policy.
The minister reiterated the Punjab government's resolve to honor the sacrifices of police personnel by ensuring maximum support for the families of martyrs.
Recent Stories
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz congratulates people, leadership of China on 76th National Day6 minutes ago
-
Artwork on “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation” displayed at RWU6 minutes ago
-
Literary icons Hussain Sehar, Iqbal Arshad remembered6 minutes ago
-
Punjab law minister approves housing, financial benefits for 17 martyred cops' families6 minutes ago
-
Monthly health steering committee meets16 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize shared future of Pakistan, Afghanistan rooted in peace, culture, economic connect ..16 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts16 minutes ago
-
Senate session commences under Sherry Rehman’s chairmanship16 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed in Dera for shortage of meters16 minutes ago
-
Beautification project reviewed in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel at UET26 minutes ago
-
CM suspends DHOs, issues notices to DCs, removes ACs over polio cases26 minutes ago