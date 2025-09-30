Pak Army successfully test-fires Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pak Army on Tuesday has successfully conducted the training launch of newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile having a range of 750 kilometres.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain hugging features and engaging targets with high precision, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems, it further said.

“Today’s launch was witnessed by Chief of General Staff, Senior officers from Pakistan Armed Forces, dedicated scientists and engineers,” the news release said.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of Fatah-4’s training fire.