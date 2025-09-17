Gilani Seeks International Support For Flood Relief
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday urged philanthropic and international donor organisations to step forward and provide relief to communities affected by floods, particularly in South Punjab. He stressed the importance of timely support to ensure that help reaches those who need it most.
He was talking to senior politician Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President House Press Wing said.
During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political and law and order situation in the country.
Later, the acting president met the Central Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Humayun Khan, who briefed him on the party’s situation in the country.
