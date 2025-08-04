Open Menu

Gilgit Baltistan CM Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Gilgit Baltistan CM calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan and discussed key local issues, including the aftermath of recent rains and floods.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the recent rains and flood situation, and informed him about the government’s rescue and relief operations.

The GB chief minister also paid tribute to the prime minister for the decision to establish Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They also discussed the overall law and order situation and progress of development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

