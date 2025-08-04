Gilgit Baltistan CM Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan and discussed key local issues, including the aftermath of recent rains and floods.
During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the recent rains and flood situation, and informed him about the government’s rescue and relief operations.
The GB chief minister also paid tribute to the prime minister for the decision to establish Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.
They also discussed the overall law and order situation and progress of development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police martyrs day observed in Multan50 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 305,900 cusecs water53 seconds ago
-
Strict security in place for NA Session55 seconds ago
-
Gilgit Baltistan CM calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif57 seconds ago
-
Police martyrs' day observed with reverence59 seconds ago
-
Iranian envoy hails Pakistan’s historic hospitality, calls presidential visit a turning point in b ..1 minute ago
-
Tribute paid to police martyrs in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Terrorist attack on police picket foiled: elite force personnel injured in grenade assault31 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police pay tribute to martyrs with torch rally41 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police Intercept Narcotics Smugglers on National Highway51 minutes ago
-
Revocation of article 370 unconstitutional, colonial-era move: Mushtaq Butt51 minutes ago
-
Candlelit vigil for police martyrs held51 minutes ago