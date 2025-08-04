Open Menu

IRSA Releases 305,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 305,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1542.50 feet which was 140.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 237,000 cusecs and 193,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.75 feet, which was 152.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,000 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 254,400, 260,900, 296,800 and 233,000 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 31,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 45,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

