Police martyrs day observed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Multan Police Headquarters to pay tribute to police martyrs

on the Police Martyrs Day.

Families of the martyrs were specially invited to attend the event.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar paid homage to the martyrs and praised the families of the martyrs

and reaffirmed the police's commitment to supporting them. He added that all possible steps were

being taken for their welfare, including free education to children in schools and colleges, and

free treatment in major hospitals. A special welfare cell has also been established for this purpose.

He vowed that the police would never hesitate to make any sacrifice for security

and rule of law.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the police martyrs.

He issued directives to reserve education quotas for the children of martyrs in schools across

the division and instructed hospitals to provide free treatment to their families.

He also announced job quotas for the children of police martyrs in departments beyond

the police force.

The event was attended by SSP Investigation Haider Ali, SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah Gujar,

SP City Division Mehr Muhammad Saeed Sial, ASP Cantt Halar Khan Chandio, ASP UT Barira,

SDPOs, SHOs, and other officials.

Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu and

DIG Admin South Punjab Muhammad Shoaib were among the speakers who visited the Martyrs

Memorial, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers.