Open Menu

Police Martyrs Day Observed In Multan

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Police martyrs day observed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Multan Police Headquarters to pay tribute to police martyrs

on the Police Martyrs Day.

Families of the martyrs were specially invited to attend the event.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar paid homage to the martyrs and praised the families of the martyrs

and reaffirmed the police's commitment to supporting them. He added that all possible steps were

being taken for their welfare, including free education to children in schools and colleges, and

free treatment in major hospitals. A special welfare cell has also been established for this purpose.

He vowed that the police would never hesitate to make any sacrifice for security

and rule of law.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the police martyrs.

He issued directives to reserve education quotas for the children of martyrs in schools across

the division and instructed hospitals to provide free treatment to their families.

He also announced job quotas for the children of police martyrs in departments beyond

the police force.

The event was attended by SSP Investigation Haider Ali, SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah Gujar,

SP City Division Mehr Muhammad Saeed Sial, ASP Cantt Halar Khan Chandio, ASP UT Barira,

SDPOs, SHOs, and other officials.

Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu and

DIG Admin South Punjab Muhammad Shoaib were among the speakers who visited the Martyrs

Memorial, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers.

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

4 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

6 minutes ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

36 minutes ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

48 minutes ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

51 minutes ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

51 minutes ago
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan