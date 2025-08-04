Tribute paid to police martyrs in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held on Monday at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, Sargodha, to mark the

Police Martyrs Day and honor the supreme sacrifices of police officials who laid down their

lives in the line of duty

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan and District Police Officer

Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented a guard of honour to the heroes followed by

special prayers for the martyrs.

The martyrs' families were also present in the ceremony.