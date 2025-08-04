Tribute Paid To Police Martyrs In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held on Monday at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, Sargodha, to mark the
Police Martyrs Day and honor the supreme sacrifices of police officials who laid down their
lives in the line of duty
Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan and District Police Officer
Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument.
A smartly turned out police contingent presented a guard of honour to the heroes followed by
special prayers for the martyrs.
The martyrs' families were also present in the ceremony.
