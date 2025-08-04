Open Menu

Strict Security In Place For NA Session

Published August 04, 2025

Strict security in place for NA Session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Tight security arrangements have been enforced ahead of the National Assembly’s 18th session, scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM on Monday at the Parliament House.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, entry to the Parliament House has been strictly restricted.

Only accredited staff and media personnel bearing valid session passes will be allowed access. Unauthorized individuals have been barred from entering the building.

The Secretariat has clarified that press gallery cards issued to journalists for the recent budget session will remain valid for this evening’s proceedings. However, temporary cards issued to select journalists during the budget session have been canceled and will not be accepted for entry.

