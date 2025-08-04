Sukkur Police pay tribute to martyrs with torch rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Sukkur Police organized a torch rally to pay tribute to the brave police officers who sacrificed their lives for the country's safety and security. The rally was held on the special instructions of SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, and was led by Incharge Agha Shah Nawaz.

The rally started from Sukkur Gymkhana and concluded at Sukkur Press Club on Sunday evening, passing through various routes. Police personnel, including lady officers, participated in large numbers, carrying torches and candles to pay homage to the martyrs. The participants chanted slogans in honor of the Pakistan Police's unparalleled martyrs and vowed to make every sacrifice to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the public.

At the conclusion of the torch rally, a prayer was held for the martyrs, and police personnel lit candles to remember their loved ones. SSP Azhar Mughal, in his message, said that the nation would never forget the sacrifices made by police personnel in the war against terrorism and crime. He added that the martyred police personnel are our pride, who secured the future of coming generations by sacrificing their lives.

The rally was held under tight security arrangements, and the traffic police had devised a special plan to maintain traffic flow. Civil society members praised the Sukkur Police for this initiative, saying that such events strengthen patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among the youth.