Sukkur Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs With Torch Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Sukkur Police organized a torch rally to pay tribute to the brave police officers who sacrificed their lives for the country's safety and security. The rally was held on the special instructions of SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, and was led by Incharge Agha Shah Nawaz.
The rally started from Sukkur Gymkhana and concluded at Sukkur Press Club on Sunday evening, passing through various routes. Police personnel, including lady officers, participated in large numbers, carrying torches and candles to pay homage to the martyrs. The participants chanted slogans in honor of the Pakistan Police's unparalleled martyrs and vowed to make every sacrifice to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the public.
At the conclusion of the torch rally, a prayer was held for the martyrs, and police personnel lit candles to remember their loved ones. SSP Azhar Mughal, in his message, said that the nation would never forget the sacrifices made by police personnel in the war against terrorism and crime. He added that the martyred police personnel are our pride, who secured the future of coming generations by sacrificing their lives.
The rally was held under tight security arrangements, and the traffic police had devised a special plan to maintain traffic flow. Civil society members praised the Sukkur Police for this initiative, saying that such events strengthen patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among the youth.
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Police pay tribute to martyrs with torch rally59 seconds ago
-
Khairpur Police Intercept Narcotics Smugglers on National Highway11 minutes ago
-
Revocation of article 370 unconstitutional, colonial-era move: Mushtaq Butt11 minutes ago
-
Candlelit vigil for police martyrs held11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris rejects Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal, unconstitutional actions ..11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Secretary Rubio discuss bilateral, regional matters11 minutes ago
-
PM briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB21 minutes ago
-
Accused involved in police killing killed in encounter31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow on both sides of LoC, across world1 hour ago
-
Islamabad police pays respect to mothers of martyrs, viewing their duty as a 'sacred devotion'1 hour ago
-
PM congratulates Cricket team on winning T-20 series1 hour ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba links August 5 reversal to surge in arrests, harassment & terror in IIOJK1 hour ago