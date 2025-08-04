Khairpur Police Intercept Narcotics Smugglers On National Highway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Babarlio Police, under the leadership of SHO Babarlio Qamar Javed Kiyani on Monday conducted a successful operation on the National Highway at Qazi Koh, resulting in the arrest of two narcotics smugglers and the seizure of a significant quantity of charas (hashish).
During a routine checkpoint operation, the police team apprehended the suspects, Muslim Pathan and Barakat Sheikh, and recovered 16 kilograms of charas from their possession. The suspects confessed that they were transporting the contraband from Karachi to Punjab.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niyazi, has commended the police team for their diligence and professionalism in foiling the smuggling attempt.
