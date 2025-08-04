Open Menu

Khairpur Police Intercept Narcotics Smugglers On National Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Khairpur Police Intercept Narcotics Smugglers on National Highway

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Babarlio Police, under the leadership of SHO Babarlio Qamar Javed Kiyani on Monday conducted a successful operation on the National Highway at Qazi Koh, resulting in the arrest of two narcotics smugglers and the seizure of a significant quantity of charas (hashish).

During a routine checkpoint operation, the police team apprehended the suspects, Muslim Pathan and Barakat Sheikh, and recovered 16 kilograms of charas from their possession. The suspects confessed that they were transporting the contraband from Karachi to Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niyazi, has commended the police team for their diligence and professionalism in foiling the smuggling attempt.

Recent Stories

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 minutes ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 minutes ago
 China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

4 hours ago
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

14 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

15 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

16 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan