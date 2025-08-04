Candlelit vigil for police martyrs held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A candlelit vigil was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Police Lines and Kutchery

Chowk to pay homage to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the

line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi,

District Police Officer Mehar Muhammad Riaz, police officials, civil society

members, children, and noted political and social figures.

DPO Mehar Muhammad Riaz said the sacrifices of Gujrat Police martyrs

reflected their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of

people. He pledged to carry forward their legacy with dedication and integrity.