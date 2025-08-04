Terrorist attack on police picket foiled: elite force personnel injured in grenade assault

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A group of terrorists on Monday launched a grenade and heavy weapons attack on Maidan Gul Police Chowki, according to district police.

Personnel from the Lower Dir Police and Elite Force responded promptly, returning fire and engaging the attackers in a fierce exchange, after which the assailants retreated.

During the encounter, Elite Force Constable Alamgir sustained injuries from the grenade blast.

The injured officer was evacuated using an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and was initially taken to Zimdara, then transferred to Lal Qila Hospital for medical treatment.

A large contingent of Lower Dir Police reached the site, and intermittent firing continued in the area for some time.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid also arrived at the scene and oversaw the operation.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation against the militants.

