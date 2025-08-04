Police Martyrs' Day Observed With Reverence
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Police martyrs’ day was observed with solemnity and respect across Lower Dir on Monday, with the main ceremony held at Police Lines Balambat, attended by a large number of police officials, officers, and families of the martyrs.
Among the prominent participants were District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan, SP Investigation Muhammad Rasheed Khan, and relatives of police martyrs.
Children of the martyrs also took part in the event, which featured speeches paying tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Speaking at the occasion, ADC Bashir Khan said martyrdom is a great honor granted by Allah only to His chosen ones. He stated that even the companions of the Prophet (PBUH) longed for martyrdom.
He further acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, police, Levies, law enforcement agencies, and the public to maintain peace and stability in the country.
He assured full support from the district administration to the families of the martyrs in case of any difficulties.
DPO Abdul Salam Khalid, in his address, said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Lower Dir, are known for their courage.
He stated that Pakistan owes its existence to the sacrifices of its martyrs.
“Our martyrs are the pride of our nation and institutions,” he said.
He added, "Police are not merely doing a job, they are engaged in a sacred mission, a form of jihad for the defense and stability of the country."
DPO Khalid emphasized that the war against terrorism is not just a conflict between right and wrong but between peace and chaos. “We will never allow terrorists to win this war,” he vowed, adding that the nation stands firmly with the police in this struggle.
All speakers paid rich tribute to the fallen heroes of the police, armed forces, and law enforcement agencies, stating that these institutions are on the frontlines in the fight against enemies of the state.
They reaffirmed that the sacrifices of police martyrs for peace and national integrity will never be forgotten.
At the end of the ceremony, the ADC and DPO met with the families and children of the martyrs, assuring them of full government support and pledging that they will never be left alone.
As a token of encouragement, DPO Abdul Salam Khalid, ADC Bashir Khan, and SP Investigation Muhammad Rasheed Khan awarded cash prizes to participants who recited poems, delivered speeches, and performed patriotic songs during the ceremony.
The event concluded with special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, peace in the region, and the stability of Pakistan.
APP/ari-adi
