Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Wednesday appreciated the US government for its collaboration across various sectors and emphasized the need to enhance trade links for mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Wednesday appreciated the US government for its collaboration across various sectors and emphasized the need to enhance trade links for mutual benefit.

During the meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, the chairman Senate stressed the need for increased cooperation to boost trade volume.

Both sides engaged in detailed deliberations on various aspects of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the United States, said a news release.

Ambassador Blome extended heartiest congratulations to Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on being elected as Chairman Senate and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Expressing Pakistan's commitment to nurturing its long-standing friendly ties with the US, the Chairman Senate emphasized the importance of further promoting parliamentary relations between the two nations.

He underscored the pivotal role that parliamentary contacts can play in enhancing public and legislative engagement.

Recognizing the significant economic partnership between the two countries, Chairman Senate Gillani highlighted the US as Pakistan's largest trading partner.

Ambassador Blome commended the new economic team of Pakistan and expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the IMF.

He praised the efforts of the Pakistan economic team and emphasized the potential for further economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Acknowledging the positive economic indicators of Pakistan, the ambassador noted the downward trend in inflation and high Dollar reserves, stating that the IMF's positive feedback would encourage investors.

He also highlighted the flourishing gaming industry in Pakistan and called for enhanced cooperation in the digital sector.

Both discussed the importance of parliamentary contacts.

Chairman Senate appreciated the fact that a strong Parliamentary Caucus exists in the US Congress for promotion of bilateral ties and we are in the process of reconstitution of the friendship group as a consequence of the recent Senate elections. This would help promote mutually beneficial ties and give Parliamentary diplomacy a chance to build strong people-to-people contacts.

Chairman Senate underscored the challenges faced by students and businessmen in obtaining US visas and called for further streamlining the visa process.

The US Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated US support in combating terrorism, recognizing the significant impact of terrorism on the country.