Girl Commits Suicide

Sun 23rd February 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::A young girl has committed suicide over domestic dispute in Basti Zuhra Abad of Toba Tek Singh.

Police spokesman today said that 22-year-old Hina daughter of Nadeem resident of Zuhra Abad swallowed chemical after becoming dejected when her family elders reprimanded her over a domestic dispute.

As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and was shifted to hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where doctors tried their best to save her life by in vain and she expired amid treatment.

Later, the body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

