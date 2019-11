(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A girl committed suicide in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Tehmeena of Chak No 566-GB quarreled with her spouse, Hameedullah, and committed suicide after hanging.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.