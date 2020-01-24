Girl crushed to death in road mishap: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A girl was crushed to death by a speedy tractor-trolley at Karnal Sher Khan village here on Friday.

Police said unidentified accused driver of a tractor-trolleyhit daughter of Irshad Ali in the limit of Kalu Khan police station after shewas crossing the role.

She died on the spot after she sustained severe head injuries.

The driver escaped from the scene after committing the crime. Police have registered the case and started investigation.