Glacier skid in Naran valley damages eight hotels, road closed at multiple locations

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) More than eight hotels have been damaged as a massive glacier skidded onto the road near Lake Saif ul Malook in Naran, leading to closures at four different locations. Concerns persist regarding the potential risk of further avalanches.

Responding to inquiries, Shabir Khan, Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), clarified that videos circulating on social media depicting the situation in Naran were from a few days prior. He explained that avalanches in the Naran Valley during the winter season are common, and recent adverse weather conditions have triggered additional avalanches.

Shabir Khan reassured that rescue staff equipped with heavy machinery are stationed in Naran Valley and maintain constant communication with the head office to ensure prompt action in emergencies.

Recent avalanches near Naran Lake Road have caused damage to approximately eight hotels and nearby structures along the streams.

However, reassuringly, there have been no reports of damage in Naran Bazaar, indicating the market's safety. Khan emphasized that despite road closures, the market remains secure.

With the onset of the cold season, it is common for people to relocate from Naran to other areas, potentially explaining the absence of reported casualties. Deputy Director Amin ul Hassan confirmed that there is no immediate need for rescue operations.

He explained that due to road closures from Rajwal to Naran, any rescue operation is currently impossible. However, plans are in place to reopen roads after Eid ul Fitr, followed by a comprehensive assessment of avalanche damages from Naran to the local administration.

Khan further emphasized that there is no emergency situation within Naran Valley that could cause distress. He assured the public that the local administration is fully prepared to handle any emergency situations that may arise.