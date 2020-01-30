Global Model United Nations 2020 starts at GSIS

The four-day event Global Model United Nations (GMUN) 2020 opened here on Thursday at the Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) in which more than 1,200 students participated across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The four-day event Global Model United Nations (GMUN) 2020 opened here on Thursday at the Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) in which more than 1,200 students participated across the city.

The opening ceremony was presided over by chief guest Ms. Katherine Aziz Manager Fulbright Outreach and education USA Advising, Ambassador. Ali Sarwar Naqvi Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) was guest of honor, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal GSIS, Quratul Ain Ali Rizvi said the purpose of this intellectual exercise was to foster teamwork, encourage workforce, engage youth of the country in the most organized scholastic event which was recognized worldwide.

She said the entire youth was against the Indian oppression and pledged that Kashmiris sacrifices for the freedom struggle would not go wasted.

She urged to resolve the conflict through dialogue and committed in influencing the youth to start a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations office here.

She said the educated youth could play a significant role in sensitizing the international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Kashmir issue was an international dispute and therefore the world community as a whole should play its role to resolve it peacefully, she added.

Quratul Ain said the event was an amalgamation of different cultures, mindset and delegates participate to win a memorable experience. It was a platform on which delegate students have registered as the forum allows them to prove their mettle within the domain of diplomatic debate and policy making.

The culture of the Model United Nations (MUN) conferences has spread at a rapid pace throughout the world, and today, MUN was being taught as a course in some parts of the world, she added.

She said the students at GSIS understand that in the near future the focus of intellectuals of the world had shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual.

The ceremony highlighted some breath-taking performances by the GSISians where they presented speeches to highlight the great cause of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and become the voice of the Kashmiri people.