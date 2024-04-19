Open Menu

Good Governance, Relief For Masses Top Priorities Of Govt: Sarfraz Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Good governance, relief for masses top priorities of govt: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that providing maximum relief to the public and strengthening good governance were key priorities for the provincial government.

Talking to media persons after oath ceremony at governor house, he said that the ministers who took oath would be allotted their portfolios soon.

The chief minister said that the formation of the cabinet took time due to the consultation with all coalition parties.

He said that currently, Balochistan was facing many challenges including terrorism and effective measures were in place to eliminate it and maintain law and order.

The chief minister said that rescue and relief efforts continued in rain hit districts, adding that our teams were busy to deal with the recent torrential rains and flood situation across the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that if help was needed to deal with emergency situation, the province would seek support from the Federal government.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Flood Law And Order Sarfraz Ahmed Media All From Government Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

21 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

46 minutes ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

16 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan