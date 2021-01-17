UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goswami Whatsapp Leaks Prove Indian Conspiracy Behind Pulwama: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Goswami whatsapp leaks prove Indian conspiracy behind Pulwama: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday said that whatsapp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama Attack was an inside job orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri Freedom Fighters.

It was the second time when filthy face of Indian intelligence was exposed after EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris' interests, he tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Job Sunday Afridi Media WhatsApp Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

11 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.