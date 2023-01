Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) , Bank Alfalah sign MoU to provide free internship to students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) and Bank Alfalah signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free internship facility to 36 students of the GCWUF.

Registrar GCWUF Asif A. Malik and Muhammad Ramzan RBH Multan-Faisalabad signed the documents on behalf of their institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq termed it a milestone achievement of the university and said that its 36 students had won internships in a well-reputed corporate sector institution in Pakistan.

She said that 36 students of this university who had completed their degree in Islamic banking would complete their internship in Bank Alfalah.

Chief Manager State Bank Faisalabad Waqas Kashif Bajwa, DCM SBP Muhammad Akbar, AOM IBG Faisalabad Atif Sohail, BM Susan Road Branch Zaira Bano Tung, GCWUF Treasurer Anser Mughal, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, all academic coordinators, directors, HOD Islamic Studies Department, and Director Student Affairs Asma Aziz also attended the ceremony.