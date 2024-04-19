Governor Attends Funeral Prayers Of Custom Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali, attended the funeral prayers of two officials of customs intelligence who were killed in D.I. Khan.
The funeral prayers of two customs officials, Shehab Ali and Iftikhar Alam, were also attended by Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Major General Noor Wali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, and other senior customs officials.
The governor also prayed for the courage of bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.
He also condemned the incident and said that the culprits involved in it would be brought to court.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNFPA delegates meet ACS to discuss second Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur17 seconds ago
-
Three shot dead in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan21 seconds ago
-
WAPDA awards contract to supply 2 GSU transformers for Mangla power project24 seconds ago
-
Elderly woman killed after tractor-trolley hits rickshaw28 seconds ago
-
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO9 minutes ago
-
Electioneering to end tonight ahead of by-election in 21 constituencies10 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Muqam stresses optimal use of J&K state properties10 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security arrangements for NA-44 by-polls20 minutes ago
-
Sale of roti, naan on fixed rates ensured in Bahawalpur district20 minutes ago
-
British army chief lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, expertise20 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader calls on UN to prioritize resolution of decades-old conflict30 minutes ago
-
DC opens water filtration plants rehabilitation project30 minutes ago