Governor attends funeral prayers of custom officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali, attended the funeral prayers of two officials of customs intelligence who were killed in D.I. Khan.

The funeral prayers of two customs officials, Shehab Ali and Iftikhar Alam, were also attended by Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Major General Noor Wali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, and other senior customs officials.

The governor also prayed for the courage of bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also condemned the incident and said that the culprits involved in it would be brought to court.