Governor Balochistan Instructs SSGCL's GM For Addressing Gas Issues

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :General Manager (GM) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) Madani Siddiqui Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha here.

The GM also briefed the Governor about the demand of gas in the province and resolving public complaints regarding gas.

He informed the Governor that domestic consumers in different areas experienced drastic reduction in gas pressure.

Governor directed the GM of SSGCL to utilize all available resources for immediately provision of gas to public.

He said that action should be taken against those consumers using illegally installed gas compressors in order to improve gas pressures for people in the area.

