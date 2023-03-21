Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar launches Benazir Kafalat program

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Tuesday inaugurated launching of Benazir Kafalat programme held in Governor House Quetta under the auspices of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hailed the inaugural program of Benazir Kafalat and said that providing financial assistance to deserving families during Ramadan will pave the way for economic prosperity.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif and said that it is commendable to start such a poor friendly program from Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan on the occasion distributed checks to deserving women under the BISP.

It may be recalled that financial assistance will be provided to 445000 deserving families in Balochistan this month with an amount of about 4 billion rupees, while 37 thousand poor students of the province will also be awarded educational scholarships.

The current government has increased the quarterly stipend from 7 thousand to eight and a half thousand while supporting indigent women.

Through the Benazir Income Support Program, special attention is being given by the government keeping in mind the backwardness and geographical aspects of Balochistan.