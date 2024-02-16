Governor inaugurates Keamari- Boat Basin road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Friday inaugurated the Keamari-Boat Basin road constructed by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The chairman of KPT and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony held here at Karachi Port Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the road project will prove to be a milestone for the commercial activities of the business of the port.

The governor said the road project was proof of the permanent efforts of the KPT chairman.

He said this road will make it easy to do port businesses and also resolve traffic jam issues of the port consumers.

Tessori said this project is the basic need of the people of Karachi as KPT is one of the major institutions of Pakistan which boosts the country's economy.

The chairman of KPT said the Sindh Governor was working for the uplift of the people of the province.