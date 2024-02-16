Governor Inaugurates Keamari- Boat Basin Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Friday inaugurated the Keamari-Boat Basin road constructed by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).
The chairman of KPT and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony held here at Karachi Port Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the road project will prove to be a milestone for the commercial activities of the business of the port.
The governor said the road project was proof of the permanent efforts of the KPT chairman.
He said this road will make it easy to do port businesses and also resolve traffic jam issues of the port consumers.
Tessori said this project is the basic need of the people of Karachi as KPT is one of the major institutions of Pakistan which boosts the country's economy.
The chairman of KPT said the Sindh Governor was working for the uplift of the people of the province.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
51st Martyrdom Anniversary of London Martyrs of Kashmir to be remembered6 minutes ago
-
Financial crisis hit printing of textbook in KP16 minutes ago
-
Allied hospital's surgical emergency opened after revamp26 minutes ago
-
Wife of Ali Nawaz Shah passes away47 minutes ago
-
Three die as roof collapses after gas cylinder blast56 minutes ago
-
Three booked for trader's murder56 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief benefited most from no-confidence motion against PTI-led govt: Kundi56 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:1 hour ago
-
Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates1 hour ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago