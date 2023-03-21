Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Info minister condemn Abbottabad attack

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Minister for Information Feroz Jamal Shah on Tuesday condemned a deadly attack on a prominent political leader Atif Munsif in the district Abbottabad in which 11 persons were killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Minister for Information Feroz Jamal Shah on Tuesday condemned a deadly attack on a prominent political leader Atif Munsif in the district Abbottabad in which 11 persons were killed.

They said that such attacks on public representatives were highly condemnable and that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

They expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

The minister for information said that police teams have been constituted to probe the attack and identify the culprits to bring them to justice.