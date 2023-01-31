Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday urged youth to utilize capabilities and meet challenges in emerging scenario of progress and transformation

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday urged youth to utilize capabilities and meet challenges in emerging scenario of progress and transformation.

He said our students should grab opportunities and lead country towards course of progress and development by utilizing their capabilities, he said this while addressing convocation in Women University Swabi as a Chief Guest.

The governor also urged girls to realize their national responsibilities and venture into contemporary fields of technology.

He also appreciated efforts of university administration to launch new programs of health sciences that are compatible to current market demand.

He also condemned Peshawar mosque blast and said sacrifices offered by law enforces for sovereignty of the country would not go vain and always be remembered.