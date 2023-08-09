Governor Punjab hosts medal-winners of Special Olympics

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosted 83 differently-able athletes who had participated in the recently held Special Olympics in Berlin and won medals for the country and hailed their achievements during a ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosted 83 differently-able athletes who had participated in the recently held Special Olympics in Berlin and won medals for the country and hailed their achievements during a ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

The ceremony wad organized by the provincial Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Javed Akram and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz were also present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the players who have made the country and the nation proud at the international level are the heroes of the nation and the asset of the country.

He said that brave people like them are an example for other members of the society.

The Governor Punjab said that positive activities like sports inculcate positive qualities in the youth including discipline.

He said the government is taking many steps to develop sports fields and promote sports at all levels.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Javed Akram and Advisor Sports Wahab Riaz also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the special players and expressed good wishes.

Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik informed the participants about the steps taken by the department for special people.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also awarded honorary shields to the special players for their outstanding performance in the Special Olympics.