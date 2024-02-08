Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Casts Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Thursday, cast his vote at the polling station of Neelam Colony, district South Karachi for National Assembly Constituency NA 241 and Sindh Assembly Constituency PS 110

The governor speaking to the media after casting the vote, expressed satisfaction that polling process across the province was being conducted in a peaceful manner and people were casting their vote in a peaceful environment.

He said that the international media was also monitoring the election process in Pakistan.

The governor emphasized the citizens to exercise their right to vote and said that senior citizens, women and youth should cast their vote in favour of the most suitable candidate as next 5 years would depend on the outcome of these elections.

The governor also lauded the services of the security forces in maintaining peace and law and order on the polling day.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that government would not allow any one to disturb the peace of Karachi and stringent action would be taken against them.

