Open Menu

Governor Sindh Pays Tribute To Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed On 67th Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Governor Sindh pays tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed on 67th martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori paid rich tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 67th martyrdom anniversary, calling him a symbol of unmatched bravery and sacrifice.

“The nation will never forget the sacrifices of valiant sons like Major Tufail Shaheed,” the Governor said. “By laying down his life for the country, he set a remarkable example of patriotism.

He said such fearless soldiers are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices form the foundation of Pakistan’s survival and security.

“We salute our martyrs who gave their lives defending the motherland,” he added. “Major Tufail’s martyrdom serves as a guiding light for the younger generation.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also said that the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces are a source of national pride.

Recent Stories

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

2 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

32 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

35 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

4 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan