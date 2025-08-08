Governor Sindh pays tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed on 67th martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori paid rich tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 67th martyrdom anniversary, calling him a symbol of unmatched bravery and sacrifice.

“The nation will never forget the sacrifices of valiant sons like Major Tufail Shaheed,” the Governor said. “By laying down his life for the country, he set a remarkable example of patriotism.

”

He said such fearless soldiers are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices form the foundation of Pakistan’s survival and security.

“We salute our martyrs who gave their lives defending the motherland,” he added. “Major Tufail’s martyrdom serves as a guiding light for the younger generation.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also said that the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces are a source of national pride.