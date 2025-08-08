Ransomware Attack On PPL Contained, No Critical Systems Affected
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has confirmed a ransomware attack targeting parts of its IT infrastructure. The incident was detected on August 6, prompting the immediate activation of the company’s internal cybersecurity protocols.
In a statement the company said its IT and cybersecurity teams, along with external experts, took swift measures to contain the threat. As part of the response, some non-critical IT services were temporarily suspended to prevent further impact.
PPL assured that its multi-layered cybersecurity framework helped in isolating the threat effectively. “There is currently no indication that business-critical or sensitive data has been compromised,” the statement read.
The company added that its core operations and Joint Venture (JV) partnerships continue without disruption.
The attackers identified themselves as “Blue Locker” in a ransomware note received by PPL. The incident has been reported to the relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities, and investigations are underway in coordination with them.
The company said it is conducting a thorough forensic analysis to assess the extent of the breach and strengthen its cybersecurity resilience. “Restoration of all systems is being carried out in a secure and phased manner,” it added.
PPL reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and cyber risk management, stating that the protection of its digital infrastructure remains a top priority.
