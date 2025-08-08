Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's Shrine Opened For Devotees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's Mazar-e-Sharif was opened on Friday for devotees.
Earlier, due to construction work, devotees were not able to access the shrine. During the construction work before the Urs, the authorities had temporarily imposed a complete ban on Mazar-e-Sharif.
According to the Darbar Administrator Sheikh Jamil, Mazar-e-Sharif was opened after 4 months, and devotees will be able to visit Mazar-e-Sharif now.
