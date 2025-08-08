MWMC Launches Installation Of Modern Dustbins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has initiated the installation of new, modern dustbins across the city as part of the efforts to achieve exemplary cleanliness standards.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Abdul Razzaq Dogar inaugurated the campaign at Shujaabad road on Friday.
Divisional Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq, members of the business community, and representatives of civil society also attended the launch ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar said the newly installed dustbins were equipped with a modern collection system, enabling sanitation staff to collect garbage daily in an efficient manner.
He announced that more than 2,800 dustbins will be placed throughout Multan district, including main markets, major roads and residential areas.
He urged traders to support company’s cleanliness drive by using dustbins instead of dumping waste on roads. He also warned that strict action has been initiated against those who throw garbage on streets.
The business community and civil society members expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying the installation of modern dustbins would significantly contribute to maintaining the city’s cleanliness and improving the urban environment.
