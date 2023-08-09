Governor terms educated youth a valuable asset, distributes laptops among students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said that the educated young generation was our valuable asset. Education, training and character building of the young generation are the guarantee of a bright future, he said while addressing the ceremony of giving laptops to meritorious students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of the IUB Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, former parliamentarians Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Hasina Naz, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Afzal Gill, Vice Chancellor the Cholistan University of Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Sajjad Hussain, Vice Chancellor Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice Chancellor the University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, teachers and students were present.

The Governor said that during the previous tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, more than 0.5 million laptops were given to deserving students on merit. This scheme has been relaunched and this month more than 3000 students of the IUB will be given laptops on merit, he expressed. He said that the superiority of merit was the distinction of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He said that PTI used the youth generation to promote hatred, adding, we will not allow the spread of hatred among the people of Pakistan through social media.

He said that laptops had been provided to the youth on merit and their political affiliation was with any party.

The Governor Punjab said that according to the report of Transparency International, corruption had increased during the tenure of PTI. He said that the issue of the IUB had been exaggerated on social media. Associating dirty videos on social media with the University without research is hurtful, he said and added that a high-level investigation was being conducted on all aspects of the University's financial affairs, drugs and harassment. Strict action will be taken against any irregularity, he maintained. He said that the teachers and students of the IUB were respectable and would not let affect their reputation. He said that all resources were being used for women's education and empowerment. Zero-tolerance policy is being followed on drug use in educational institutions and there will be no leniency with those involved in this kind of nefarious business, the Governor maintained.

Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department Qaim Ali Shah also addressed the ceremony.