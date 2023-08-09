Open Menu

Governor Terms Educated Youth A Valuable Asset, Distributes Laptops Among Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Governor terms educated youth a valuable asset, distributes laptops among students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said that the educated young generation was our valuable asset. Education, training and character building of the young generation are the guarantee of a bright future, he said while addressing the ceremony of giving laptops to meritorious students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of the IUB Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, former parliamentarians Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Hasina Naz, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Afzal Gill, Vice Chancellor the Cholistan University of Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Sajjad Hussain, Vice Chancellor Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice Chancellor the University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, teachers and students were present.

The Governor said that during the previous tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, more than 0.5 million laptops were given to deserving students on merit. This scheme has been relaunched and this month more than 3000 students of the IUB will be given laptops on merit, he expressed. He said that the superiority of merit was the distinction of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He said that PTI used the youth generation to promote hatred, adding, we will not allow the spread of hatred among the people of Pakistan through social media.

He said that laptops had been provided to the youth on merit and their political affiliation was with any party.

The Governor Punjab said that according to the report of Transparency International, corruption had increased during the tenure of PTI. He said that the issue of the IUB had been exaggerated on social media. Associating dirty videos on social media with the University without research is hurtful, he said and added that a high-level investigation was being conducted on all aspects of the University's financial affairs, drugs and harassment. Strict action will be taken against any irregularity, he maintained. He said that the teachers and students of the IUB were respectable and would not let affect their reputation. He said that all resources were being used for women's education and empowerment. Zero-tolerance policy is being followed on drug use in educational institutions and there will be no leniency with those involved in this kind of nefarious business, the Governor maintained.

Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department Qaim Ali Shah also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Qaim Ali Shah Governor Business Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Social Media Young Bahawalpur Women IUB University Of Gujrat Cholistan All Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

19 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

25 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

1 hour ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan