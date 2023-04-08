Close
Governor Visits North Nazimabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited North Nazimabad and interacted with the citizens.

He said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's Governor.' The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor's house in the whole month of Ramazan.

The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people. He also did 17 Sehri at North Nazimabad.

