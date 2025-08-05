Open Menu

Governor Visits PPC To Condole With Shirazi

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Governor visits PPC to condole with Shirazi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and condoled with senior journalists Zahir Shah Shirazi over the demise of his mother.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her elevation in ranks, forgiveness and patience for the bereaved family.

Governor Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended heartfelt sympathies to the senior journalist and his family.

