Govt committed to prioritize healthcare accessibility for citizens: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Faud Hashim Rabbani emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing healthcare accessibility for its citizens.

He was addressing a meeting convened to assess status of healthcare projects in South Punjab.

It was attended by Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan, Medical Suprintendent Dr. Mudabar, while the Secretary C&W South Punjab joined the meeting through video link.

He issued specific directives to expedite upgradation of remaining wards at Nishtar Hospital- I here within three months, with round-the-clock deployment of labour.

Additionally, he contented that significant milestones were achieved in the construction of Nishtar Hospital II. The treatment services were already catering to substantial number of patients daily, what he was briefed in the meeting.

Rabbani also emphasized the prompt completion of major healthcare initiatives in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar districts and Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

The Additional Chief Secretary issued directions to complete the remaining work of Nishtar Hospital II as well.

Underlying the ongoing efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure across all districts, he said a comprehensive roadmap for timely completion of development projects was being devised with foolproof strategy.

He assured the removal of any obstacles hindering progress on projects and pledged of using adequate funding for their swift execution.

On the occasion, the ACS was briefed that eight wards at Nishtar Hospital-I were already undergone upgrades, with the remaining slated for completion within the specified timeframe.