Govt committed to promote religious tourism in Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan was a cradle of many civilizations and the government was committed to promote tourism, especially, religious tourism, in which Buddhism had niche due to presence of a lot of Buddhist historic sites in Pakistan

He was talking to a delegation of the Most Venerable Wonhaeng, President of Jogye Order, the biggest denomination of Buddhism in the Republic of Korea, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The visit of Buddhist delegation from South Korea would convey common message of peace, harmony and understanding among all religions, he added.

The president hoped that the visit would promote people to people contacts by highlighting the historic culture and religious linkages between our two countries. Pakistan and Republic of Korea cultural and religious linkages went back to the Buddhist Gandhara civilization, to as early as the 4th century AD, he said.

He highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its Buddhist artifacts and heritage which had been carefully preserved as the shared heritage of mankind.

The two countries needed further collaboration in conservation and promotion of historical Buddhist Sites, he said.