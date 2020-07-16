Govt committed to resolving masses' problems: Transport minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir said Thursday that the government was committed to resolving masses' problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegations from his constituency and Insaf Students Federation in his office.

The transport minister listened to problems of the delegations and issued directives for resolving some of those issues immediately.

He said that his political struggle aimed at serving masses and to uplift living standard of common man, adding all available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that provincial government was taking measures to resolve health, education and other important issues of the southern districts on priority basis.

He said no stone would be left untenured to provide all basic necessities of life to people.