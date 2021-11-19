Govt confident to overcome all challenges: Mahmood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that only those nations made progress that boldly faced difficult situation and remained steadfast to overcome all challenges.

Addressing a public gathering at Mangalore, Swat, Chief Minister said that PTI government came into power in very tough and difficult situation but our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed and confident to meet all challenges successfully.

He said that PTI government came into power in difficult economic situation with huge foreign debt due to corruption and incompetency of past government.

He said that those political parties who were making hue and cry over inflation were themselves responsible for current inflation due to their poor policies and corrupt practices.

Mahmood Khan Chief Minister said that government was launching Pakistan Card to provide relief to the people in the present inflation, adding the card include a comprehensive package to provide maximum relief.

"We are making sincere efforts to get out of this difficult situation soon", he said.

He said that if needed, the government would use Rd.100 billion development funds on providing relief on food items.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Swat again next month to inaugurate the Swat Motorway Phase II.