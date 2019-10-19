Govt decides to ban JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam group

(@fidahassanain)

Ansarul Islam group came to limelight when JUI-F leadership disclosed that first a group of “Khaksaar” would enter into Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) The Federal government decided to ban Ansarul Islam, a subsidiary group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and a summery was sent to the authorities concerned in this regard, the reports revealed.

According to the details, the federal government decided to ban Ansarul Islam, the subsidiary group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and a summary was sent to Interior ministry suggesting that Ansarul islam was a group known as “stick holder group” and the law did not allow it. Ansarul Islam is a group of JUI-F which is registered with Election Commission of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Ansarul Islam group would enter Islamabad before the other members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and would be holding clubs.

However, the JUI-F made it clear that ansarul Islam group would remain peaceful and would not resort to violence.

Interestingly, Ansarul Islam group came to limelight when the JUI-F announced its Azadi March and said that first its group known as Ansarul Islam would enter into Islamabad and would be holdings clubs and sticks in their hands.

The government is fully determined to stop the JUI-F’s Azadi March as a committee under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was constituted to hold talks with the leaders of the JUI-F and PM Khan directed to his ministers that the open and clear dialogue should be held with the JUI-F to know their demands. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the dialogue offer of the government and said that they would not come to the talks unless the PM resigned.