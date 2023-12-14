Open Menu

Govt Develops Ziarat Policy For Promotion Of Religious Tourism, Convenience Of Zaireen’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2023 | 04:26 PM

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Zaireen’

Aneeq Ahmed says Pakistan has long-standing fraternal ties with Iraq.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has said Ziarat policy based on the promotion of religious tourism and convenience of Zaireen has been formulated.

He was talking to the Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta in Islamabad during which detailed discussion was held on the construction of Pakistan House for Pakistani Zaireen in Baghdad and Karbala.

Aneeq Ahmed said Pakistan has long-standing fraternal ties with Iraq. He said there is a relation of love and affection between the peoples of Pakistan and Iraq.

The Ambassador assured to provide best facilities to Pakistani Zaireen in Iraq.

